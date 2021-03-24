Keep friends out of your relationship – Sex coach advises

A file photo of a couple

Ghanaian sex expert, Dzifa Sweetness has warned couples not to involve their friends in their relationship issues no matter how deep their friendship is or how close they are.

She said in an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on e.TV Ghana’s adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ that most problems that come up in people’s relationships one way or the other are as a result of involving friends and this, in her opinion is a bad habit.



“When you get into a relationship, friends must be a hundred percent out. As a matter of fact, your friends are not present when you’re having sex with your partner so they shouldn’t be involved when you’re having issues."



"When you have sex, there is a bond or connection that is created between you two and that is stronger than any friendship so when you’re having issues, you don’t need to involve friends. Like I said, anything that is exposed is easily contaminated so if your relationship is exposed to friends, they can intrude with anything and destroy it”, Dzifa expunged.

The sex coach, in conclusion, hammered on the fact that there is no such thing as a perfect relationship, therefore it is better for couples to handle issues between each other rather than seek advice from friends.



According to her, keeping friends in the know about one’s relationship details will only get them envious, thus causing them to destroy it with bad advice at the least chance they get.