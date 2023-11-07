'Keep praying for him' - Rita Edochie says as she posts video after visit to Mr Ibu

Rita Edochie visited Mr Ibu at the hospital

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie has solicited more prayers for actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu after one of his legs was amputated.

This comes after she paid a visit to the actor in the hospital where is currently recovering from his surgery.



According to Mrs Edochie, the actor was doing well after the surgery but needed more prayers.



"I went to see Ibu John Okafor at Evercare Hospital Lekki Phase 1. He is doing well but all we owe him now is to keep praying for him," she wrote on Instagram.



The actor's family on Monday, November 6 disclosed in a statement that one of his legs has been amputated to keep him alive.

News surfaced in October that the veteran actor was ill and required financial assistance to aid in his treatment.



In the statement shared on the actor’s Instagram page Monday, it was revealed the actor had undergone seven successful surgeries, including the amputation of one leg, in a bid to keep him alive.



The statement read, “Good afternoon, Nigerians. We want to appreciate everyone who has come through for our dad; saying we are grateful is an understatement, and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you’ve rendered.



“As of 1 pm, noon today, Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries, but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery, one of his legs had to be amputated.