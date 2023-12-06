Keep quiet! You cried when you were criticized - Kuami Eugene’s house help fights Asantewaa

Kuami Eugene’s house help, Mary, has descended on popular Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa over a comment she made regarding her issues that came out recently.

The controversy arose when Asantewaa questioned Kuami Eugene’s house help’s claims of getting a strange sickness which made her faint as a result of staying with the musician.



Kuami Eugene’s house help, Mary, in responding to her claims asked Asantewaa to refrain from talking about her issue because the last time she was criticised, she wept uncontrollably so, she should be wary of her utterances.



Mary told Asantewaa to focus on herself and take care of her newborn child if the rumours about her giving birth were true.



This is Asantewaa's comment that triggered the controversy: “Eii Mary [Kuami Eugene’s house help], so you are saying Kuami Eugene has made you faint anyhow?



Aggrieved Mary then responded: “Asantewaa or whatever you call yourself, keep quiet. When we talk about your issue, you cry. Focus on taking care of your child if you have given birth. I have not commented on your issue, so, you better keep quiet. My mother trained me so you cannot talk to me anyhow. Listen to what I have said very well and focus on yourself.”

Background



Not too long after Mary stormed media with some allegations about her former boss, her mother joined in the fray.



It would be recalled that Mary, in an interview with Der Mad King TV, claimed that she had starved and even collapsed multiple times while working in Kuami Eugene’s house.



Mary’s mother also claimed that her daughter, after being sacked from the musician’s home, returned with an unidentified sickness that left her in a coma for a while.



“When my daughter left my place, she was totally healthy, but when she came back from his house, she had a serious sickness that no one knew about. She even fell into a coma. We had to take her to a clinic but the doctors there couldn’t do anything about it. So we had to refer her to Tetteh Qwashie,” she said.





SB/BB



Watch the video below



