Keep your vajayjay clean to enjoy sex with your partner - Plus-size women admonish

Etornam advises other plus-size women

Etornam Agbenyo, a plus-size woman, has counseled other plus-size women to maintain clean vaginas before engaging in sex with their partners.

In an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni on "Moans and Cuddles," she mentioned that by doing this, plus-size women may easily avoid infections that induce odour on their bodies.



“Ideally, when we talk about hygiene, it should be practiced frequently. One of my pieces of advice is to wash down before and after sex to prevent organisms and germs from entering the vagina," she explained.



She added that although plus-size women need to make men feel at ease during sex by cleaning often, men must brush and trim their nails before touching or licking their women.



“For men who like to finger their ladies and lick their ladies, I will advise you to brush your teeth before you use your mouthy in there and make sure your nails are trimmed to prevent germs and whatever.

“You know men with long or sharp nails would sometimes hurt women after fingering. You know you put your hands and locomote, and when you finish, you leave the woman with bruises,” she added.











ADA/BB