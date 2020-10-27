Keep yourself in shape even after marriage – Cecilia Anno-Barnieh advises women

Actress, Cecilia Anno-Barnieh, has admonished women, especially those in marriages to cultivate the habit of 'spicing up' their relationship from time to time.

She believes that women shouldn’t lose themself or shape just because they think that they now have their husbands all to themselves.



Cecilia, who is a fitness enthusiast made this known on Moans and Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV with Paulina Dedaa Opoku.



“Keep yourself in shape, do not change just because you think you’re married and, there’s nothing at stake. It shouldn’t be like that, you should always be renewed.”



According to her, it doesn’t cost much to give your man special treatment noting that the little things you do can bring joy into your home. Adding, that couples must not allow space into her marriage.

“Renew yourself anytime in a relationship because you won't stay the same. In my first relationship, I met him when I was 17, so from 17 till now, we are not the same… keep it still going. Don’t allow space in your marriage,” she advised married couples.



She concluded that “switching and flipping it up in a relationship or marriage is beautiful, spice it up. Date night is very important… it helps reconnect with each other. It doesn’t have to be anything expensive, it could be the cinema or local joint."



