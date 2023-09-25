Keeping the rap genre alive is my responsibility - Amerado

2023 VGMA Rapper of the Year, Amerado Burner

Ghanaian rapper and current VGMA best rapper of the year, Amerado, has expressed his commitment to keeping the rap genre thriving in the music industry.

In an interview with MX24 TV, Amerado stated that he sees it as his responsibility to support and motivate young artists in the industry.



"Yes, 100 percent. There is a whole lot of responsibility on me, which is why I've been able to create opportunities for young talents. I provide them with beats, encourage them to rap, and post their performances on my TikTok. These videos often receive a minimum of around 100,000 views, and I believe that I'm also shining a light on them in my own way," he explained.



Amerado also touched on the importance of maintaining a unique brand identity as an artist. He emphasized the need for artists to have a clear vision, direction, and brand attributes. He encouraged artists to chart their own paths to success rather than trying to mimic the strategies of others.



“I wish I could speak for everybody, but as an artist, you need to have a brand attribute, what you stand for, what you believe in. You need to have a vision. You need to have plans, and directions. You can't tell me that because this guy used this route to attain greatness. That's where your stars will shine,” he advised.



He gave examples of successful artists who have stayed true to their unique styles, such as Angelique Kidjo, who sings in her native language and has won a Grammy, and Sarkodie, who raps in Twi and has two BET awards.



Amerado urged artists to focus on sustainability and invest wisely in their careers. He emphasized that success can be achieved by following one's own path and setting a clear agenda for personal and industry growth. He called for collaboration among artists and industry stakeholders to collectively push the music industry forward.

“Even if you have all the money and you don't invest, you run at a loss because you should have a knowledge about what you are doing. Whatever they are doing is fine. Everyone is trying. The fact that Burna Boy is doing Afrobeats and he's winning, does that mean that Akwaboa should also switch from high life to go and do Afrobeats?



“Possibly Akwaaboa can push his genre to the top and those people also come and follow. They started from a point. So we can all come together, set an agenda, and then believe in the agenda. And then we will call for investors and people who have the knowledge to push it,” he said.



ID/BB







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards