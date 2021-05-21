Kelvin Taylor ‘death wishes’ to my family proves he is insane – Stonebwoy

Dance Hall musician, Stonebwoy

.Stonebwoy wonders why Kelvin Taylor wishes his family dead

.The dancehall artiste says Kelvin Taylor will be dealt with at the right time



.According to Stonebwoy, Kelvin Taylor is politicizing the #FixTheCountry agenda



Burniton Music boss, Stonebwoy has disclosed how badly affected he was by some ‘unprintable’ words Kelvin Taylor used against his family.



One could recall that the social commentator sent death wishes into the home of the dancehall musician after he reacted to an ‘NDC Pidgin’ tweet, asking for the #FixTheCountry campaign not to be politicized.



“Hoodlums will assassinate the musician’s family and children in his absence,” Kelvin was captured saying in a viral video.



But reacting to the issue for the first time in an interview with HitzFM monitored by GhanaWeb, Stonebwoy said:

“That Kelvin Talyor guy shouldn’t have said those things. Wishing my family dead and all. Just because you’re sitting in a space that you want to please a political party over a very sensible comment I made. That hurt me. If you wonna talk about my family and kids in that manner, it means you’re mad,”



“If he is ordering for that, I’m waiting for him. Its as simple as that. He should retract that and check his comments the next time. We politicize things in this country a lot so I don’t want to get involved. I don’t know what wrong I did to Kelvin Taylor. But one thing I know for sure is that he is on the list of several politicians out there so I leave him to them. One day they will catch him,” he added.



Stonebwoy’s die-hard fan, Aisha Modi has also expressed disgust at the US-based Ghanaian journalist, over his life-threatening comments.



Ayisha Modi took to her Instagram page and wrote:



“This stupid Man Taylor is one of Ghana’s biggest problems and the most stupid being on this earth, he is as useless as the word “P” in psychology. Blind politics is one of the reasons why Ghana isn’t moving forward, how a stupid and useless fool like Kelvin Taylor can be in the political space and expect a better nation,”