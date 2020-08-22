Entertainment

Kelvyn Boy apologised to me with Yaa Pono - Wendy Shay reveals

Musicians Wendy Shay and Kelvyn Boy

Afro-pop songstress Wendy Shay has revealed that her beef with Kelvyn Boy has been quashed, and that Yaa Pono played a role in resolving the issue. Last year, the two engaged in a heated beef after Kelvyn Boy snubbed her at Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy’s peace press conference.

But they are finally back – and back with their first ever collaboration, titled “Odo”.



Speaking about how they resolved their beef, Wendy Shay told Okay FM that Kelvn Boy came to her with rapper Yaa Pono during a concert in Italy and spoked the peace pipe.



“We were in Italy for a show…he came with Yaa Pono to apologise due to how much he was criticised,” Wendy Shay said.



“He said his act wasn’t intentional and that he didn’t see me. He thought it would be nice to apologise. He was remorseful and I saw in his face that he was really sorry. So, I was like ‘let’s just quash everything’.”

“And for my fans to know that we are cool, we decided to bring out song and the song was about the story behind the incident,” she added.



Watch the full interview below.





