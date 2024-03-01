Kelvyn Boy embodies the hustler’s spirit in new single ‘On My Way’

A cover photo of Kelvyn Boy's single 'On My Way'

Source: Nnamdi Okirike, Contributor

Ghanaian singer Kelvyn Boy had a phenomenal 2023 with the release of his EP "For Tha Kulture," which contained hit songs “Vero” and "Roma.”

Now he’s finally back to continue the fire with his first release of 2024, and it’s a vibrant Afrobeats single dubbed “On My Way”!



Here, Kelvyn Boy sings about a tale of hustle, grit, and the singular motive that powers it all—the money.



“On My Way” is Kelvyn’s declaration of his intentions to become rich and the fact that nothing he’s seen in life can stop him from attaining his goal.

Life is all about the money, and Kelvyn Boy tells it as it is!



Produced by Ghettoboy, the Afrobeats ensemble is laced with Amapiano, which influences and offers Kelvyn Boy the perfect backdrop to spread his catchy lyrics and melodies on this tune that represents an ode to abundance.



“On My Way” will be available on all digital streaming platforms on March 1, 2024.