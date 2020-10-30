Kelvyn Boy finally launch his ‘Black Star’ album in grand style

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Kelvyn Boy has released his maiden album titled ‘Black Star’ under Blakk Arm Group.

The album is an anthology of songs that reflect the brand and artistry of Kelvyn Boy.



The 15-track album features astute music producers such as Anel Worldwide, Kel P, Liquid Beatz, Ugly Beatz, Willisbeatz, Myx Quest, Samsney, among others.



The ‘Black Star’ album launch party happened on October 29, 2020, where Kelvyn Boy performed some of his songs to the relish of the media and other music stakeholders.

Great performances came from African music icons like M.anifest, Efya, Joey B, Quamina Mp, Fameye and many others.



Currently signed onto Blakk Arm Group, Kelvyn Boy, born Kelvin Brown released his First ever EP in 2019 titled ‘Time’ and has many hit songs to his credit including Mea’, ‘Momo’, ‘Wora’ among others.



He aims to take his music and the Ghanaian Afrobeat culture to the world. The Blakk Arm Group signee won Unsung Artiste of The Year in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2018.