Kelvyn Boy releases earworm-packed EP, 'For The Kulture'

Afrobeat singer, Kelvyn Boy

Source: Nnamdi Okirike, Contributor

Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer, Kelvyn Boy is an Afrobeats crusader and a household name in the Ghanaian Afro-pop and highlife space.

The young singer made waves after making his debut in 2017, dropping a string of singles that outdoor his craft both in Ghana and beyond.



His urban sound and distinct approach to his chosen genre set him apart from his peers, seeing him land numerous awards, chart-topping singles, and etch his name on the walls of Ghanaian music history.



Now Kelvyn Boy is back again, and this time with a brand new project, his latest EP titled, 'For The Kulture' (FTK).



'For The Kulture' is a 7-track offering that sees Kelvyn Boy firmly solidify his stand as a topmost Ghanaian Afrobeats talent.

The EP houses 7 tracks of infectious blends of afrobeat, highlife, and more - from 'Roma' to 'Getting Better' to 'Anti So, and all through the 7 tracks of



the project the singer laces infectious instrumentals with dextrous melodies, creating earworm after earworm of Afropop goodness.



With 'For The Kulture', Kelvyn highlights his tremendous skill and maintains his status as a major musical force, a befitting offering from an artist who has quickly become Ghana’s top global afrobeat export.