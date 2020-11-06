Kelvyn Boy’s BlackStar album out now

Afrobeat singer, Kelvyn Boy

Blakk Arm Group’s Afrobeat singer, Kelvyn Boy has finally dropped the full “Black Star” tape on all digital stores.

The album titled ‘Black Star’ is an anthology of songs that reflect the brand and artistry of Kelvyn Boy.



The 15-track body of work features astute music producers such as Anel Worldwide, Kel P, Liquid Beatz, Ugly Beatz, Willobeatz, Myx Quest, Samsney, among others.



Prior to the release, there was an album launch party on October 29, 2020 with great performances from music legends from Africa including Gyadu Blay Ambuley, Samini, Efya, M.anifest and many others.

Kelvyn Boy cemented his stay in the music industry with the release of the T.I.M.E. EP in 2019, which won him a lot of spurs.



He aims to take his music and the Ghanaian Afrobeats culture to the world and looks to collaborate with the likes of Angélique Kidjo, Wiyaala, Sherifa Gunu, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Afro Moses, Kojo Antwi, among other music greats.