Kelvyn Boy set to release maiden album ‘Black Star’

Afrobeat singer Kelvynboy

Afrobeat singer, Kelvynboy, is set to release his first-ever album titled ‘Black Star’.

The ‘Mea’ hitmaker said he has 12 songs on it and a feature with a Grammy nominee.



He just released a single from the set-to-be-released album, ‘Mata’.



Speaking on TV3’s Newday, Kelvynboy noted that he wasn’t disappointed that DopeNation won the Afrobeat Song of the Year award at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

“I wasn’t disappointed that I didn’t win the Afrobeat Song Award of the Year.



“DopeNation deserved it as much I did.”



He stated that even though DopeNation does Afrobeats, they don’t present their music as such and it misled a lot of people so they expected him to win that award.