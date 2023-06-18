Kelvynboy, Obrafour, Korra Obidi to rock African Most Beautiful USA Season III

Artistes who will perform at the African Most Beautiful event

Source: Phylx Akakpo, Contributor

Season III of the prestigious African Most Beautiful USA, an annual beauty pageant organised by the Abofrem Area Foundation is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

African Most Beautiful USA which is aimed at promoting the rich African culture and traditions in the United States of America has successfully had two previous editions where winners walked away with cash prizes and a car. These previous editions saw Congo’s Christelle and Cameroon’s Laurie crowned Queens.



Earlier this year, the third edition was launched in a brief ceremony at the Palmyra Clubhouse in New Jersey to officially unveil the calendar for African Most Beautiful USA 2023 and open registration for interested African Ladies in the USA. The event was chaired by the President of the Ghana Journalist Association.



Few weeks ago, the Abrofrem Area foundation hosted interested ladies at its headquarters in New Jersey to audition them ahead of this year’s main event. After a thorough review and selection process by Judges, the team finally presented 13 young ladies representing various African Countries to compete for the ultimate African Most Beautiful USA crown and cash prizes.

This year’s African Most Beautiful USA pageant will happen on Saturday, July 29 at the Claridge Hotel, Atlantic City in New Jersey, USA with exciting performances from renowned Afrobeats star Kelvynboy, Legendary Hiplife musician Obrafour, Social media influencer and entertainer Korra Obidi, Highlife Sean Saturn Dada KD among others who will be thrilling guest throughout the night.



The Night will start with a red carpet session from 6pm as the main event kicks off at 8pm with guests and judges seated with Dinner buffet set up by Claridge Hotel.



This year’s African Most Beautiful USA promises to be the best yet as contesting ladies, artistes, judges and organizers from Abofrem Area Foundation are poised to make the night a memorable one as we once again celebrate African culture in the diaspora.