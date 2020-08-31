Entertainment

Kelvynboy unfollows everyone on Instagram after not winning Afrobeats Song of the Year Award

Kelvynboy

Popular dancehall artiste Kelvynboy, born Kelvin Brown, has unfollowed all the people he was following on social media site Instagram after the VGMA 2020.

The Mea singer was a nominee at the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and was present to pick the award should he be adjudged the winner.



Things did not, however, go as he planned as the award category in which he was nominated went to someone else.



Kelvynboy’s Mea which featured Joey B was nominated in the Afrobeats Song of the Year category at the just-ended 21st edition of the VGMAs which is the night of music and recognition.



The Toffee singer was nominated in the same category alongside powerful acts and songs like EL ft AI -Adwuma, King Promise – Comando, Darkovibes ft Kidi – Bless Me, Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi- Nobody, Kidi ft Kwesi Arthur- Mr Badman, DopeNation- Zanku, Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi and Kwesi Arthur-Pilolo and Wendy Shay -All for you.



However, the award went to twin brothers DopeNation with their song Zanku carrying the day.

It was reported that immediately the winner of that category was announced, Kelvynboy and his entourage walked out of the auditorium.



It is still not clear why Kelvynboy decided to unfollow all those he was following on IG.









