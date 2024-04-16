Ken Addy calls on industry stakeholders to show more support for emerging artists

Ghanaian broadcaster and former artiste manager, Ken Addy

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster and former artiste manager Ken Addy has called on producers, DJs, and other industry stakeholders to pay more attention to emerging artistes and alternative music acts.

Speaking on the Showbiz A-Z show on Joy FM on April 13, Ken Addy pointed out that despite the rise of social media, traditional media platforms like radio remain crucial for music promotion.



“Look at the up-and-coming artistes; how many DJs play their music? Anyone who says music is only popularised on social media is wrong. Traditional media is still relevant in popularising music,” he said.



He further expressed concern that many DJs prioritise current hits, often overlooking the work of up-and-coming artists.



This trend, he argued, limits the reach of new music that deserves attention.



“These people are making very good music, but we are not hearing their music out there, or we are hearing from only one medium, which limits the sort of reach they can achieve.

“The problem I have with many industry players and DJs now is that they tend to focus on “now” music—popular music. I might be wrong, but I expect them to diversify into more alternate music.



Ken Addy urged industry players to broaden their musical selections to include more alternative tracks.



According to him, providing a platform for these artistes would be more beneficial than financial support alone.



“I think they could encompass some of these guys a lot more. That would help them more than physical money. Because if you hand money to somebody to go and produce and nobody hears the song, what is the point?” he quizzed.



