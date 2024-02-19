Ken Agyapong discloses conversation he had with Nana Aba after Kwabena Kwakye's passing

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has opened up about a conversation he had with media personality Nana Aba Anamoah after the demise of his employee, Kwabena Kwakye, well known as Wofa KK.

Mr. Agyapong revealed that the late Wofa KK once shared with Nana Aba how he (Ken Agyapong) had significantly influenced his life in the media industry and played a crucial role in his overall success.



According to Agyapong, Nana Aba informed him that during their meeting, the late Wofa KK spent approximately forty minutes testifying about the support he had received from Ken Agyapong.



The legislator further mentioned that he was unaware of this information until Nana Aba Anamoah called him to share the details of the interaction after Wofa KK's passing.



"After he [Wofa KK] died, Nana Aba Anamoah called me about a meeting he had with the deceased over the weekend before his death. According to her, Kwabena Kwakye spent about forty minutes giving a testimony about how I [Kennedy Agyapong] have impacted and transformed his life.



"Kwabena had never told me about this. She [Nana Aba] said even her child at home knows what Wofa KK said about me, but he never mentioned it. Our discussion was always about business ideas," he said in a video shared by One Ghana TV and sighted by GhanaWeb.

Background



Kwabena Kwakye, a prominent broadcaster at Oman 107.1 FM, died on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



According to reports, Kwakye arrived for work but fell ill suddenly, leading to his untimely demise.



He was known for his roles on shows like "Boiling Point" and "National Agenda," often filling in for the regular host, Fiifi Boafo.



Before joining Oman FM, Kwakye worked with Adom 106.3 FM, a subsidiary radio station of the Multimedia Group Limited. Additionally, he served as a Parliamentary and Presidential Correspondent for Net2 TV.

In 2017, Kwabena Kwakye was appointed to the Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) by President Akufo-Addo under the chairmanship of former acting National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay.



SB/BB