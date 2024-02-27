Ken Agyapong narrates how an MP refused to vote for him in a conversation with A Plus

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennnedy Agyapong

The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, has disclosed how he got to know a Member of Parliament refused to vote for him [Kennedy] during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries despite attesting to his capabilities.

Kennedy Agyapong said the MP had a conversation with Kwame A-Plus, an entertainment pundit and politician.



The former NPP flagbearer aspirant spoke about the betrayal of some MPs when he appeared as a guest on the KSM show monitored by GhanaWeb.



Without disclosing the identity, Kennedy Agyapong said that the MP in the Western region told Kwame A Plus that although he (Ken Agyapong) was capable, they [delegates] would not vote for him to become the flagbearer of the NPP.



A disheartened Kennedy Agyapong claimed the MP was someone whom he had helped during parliamentary elections.



Kennedy Agyapong bemoaned how some MPs he supported in the past vilified him during the NPP presidential primaries.



"I had no ill intention towards anyone, but the way they [MPs] vilified me was very disturbing. Let me say this: there is one MP in the Western region who told A Plus in a conversation that he would not vote for me. He said, 'Kennedy Agyapong can win the general elections, but we will not give it to him.'

"Then, when A Plus asked him if the party could do away with me, he responded that 'they would come and beg me after the elections.' No delegation can change my mind; it's my choice, and the decision has been taken," he recounted.



Kennedy Agyapong was defeated by Vice President Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP presidential primaries held in 2023.



The Assin Central MP has recently expressed his disappointment in his colleagues, whom he trusted to support him but ended up sabotaging his presidential ambitions.



Watch the video below





SB/NOQ