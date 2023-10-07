Kenndicta A-Ensonga Ajene nominated for 8th EMY Africa Awards 2023

EMY Africa Awards 2023

Source: Prince Komla Dowetin, Contributor

Ghana’s own KenndictaA-Ensonga Ajene has been nominated for the 8th EMY Africa Awards 2023 in the Youth Change Maker Award category, representing the nation’s shining example of dedication to societal progress.

Kenndicta’s nomination shines a light on her extraordinary contributions through her NGO initiative, “The A-Ensonga Hearts,” and she’s the only Ghanaian in the running.



The EMY Africa Awards, known for celebrating excellence across various fields, has recognized Kenndicta for her tireless efforts in advancing the development of societies. Through “The A-Ensonga Hearts,” Kenndicta has touched countless lives, providing assistance and hope to those in need. Her work has not only transformed individual lives but has also left an indelible mark on the communities she serves.



Kenndicta’s nomination is a testament to her unwavering commitment to the betterment of society, and she now calls upon her fellow Ghanaians and well-wishers worldwide to cast their votes in support of her nomination. Voting for the EMY Africa Awards is both free and accessible to everyone, making it an opportunity for all to contribute to recognizing her remarkable contributions.



Voting is open until October 6, 2023, and it’s a chance to show your appreciation for the exceptional work that Kenndicta A-Ensonga Ajene has been doing to uplift communities in Ghana and beyond.

To cast your vote for Kenndicta, visit the EMY Africa Awards website and follow the simple instructions. Votes can be cast once every 24 hours per device. Your vote can help her secure this prestigious award and further amplify her impact on societal development.



In these times when the world needs more compassionate individuals like Kenndicta, let us rally behind her and ensure that her dedication to creating positive change receives the recognition it truly deserves. Together, we can support and celebrate Ghana’s shining star on the global stage.



