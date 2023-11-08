Kennedy Agyapong did the work of God if he collapsed your church - Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Cecilia Marfo

Cecilia Marfo, Afia Schwarzenegger, Kennedy Agyapong

Ghanaian socialite and media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has praised the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, for allegedly causing the downfall of Cecilia Marfo's church.

Cecilia Marfo, a gospel musician and church leader, had in an interview on JoyPrime blamed Agyapong and another gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, for making her lose most of her church members. She said that they had criticized her style of worship which affected her ministry and caused her to lose almost 400 congregants.



Afia Schwarzenegger, who was speaking to her fans on Tiktok live, said that Agyapong "did the work of God" if he was responsible for collapsing Cecilia Marfo's church.



“There are a lot of wrong things that Kennedy Agyapong has done that I will not condone. But if Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is the one that collapsed the church of Cecilia Marfo, then, he really did the work of God," she said.



She also claimed that there were many wrong things going on in Cecilia Marfo's church, such as spitting in the mouths of sick people. She said that she had exposed these practices in the past and that people had attacked her for speaking against pastors.



“I started church exposé somewhere in 2012, 2013. People were attacking me for speaking against pastors. There were so many things going on in Cecilia Marfo's church, including spitting into people's mouths, giving them bread when they complained of being sick,” she claimed.

