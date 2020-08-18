Entertainment

‘Kennedy Agyapong, leave me alone!’ – Tracey Boakye warns in latest rant

The brouhaha over ‘Papa no’, a term introduced by Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has taken another turn with Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central MP, alleging that Tracey Boakye blackmailed ex-President John Dramani Mahama to buy her a house among others.

Earlier on his show ‘’The Seat’, which airs on Net2 television, Kennedy Agyapong sought to bring some clarity on the issue by shaming Tracey Boakye and Mzbel, calling them cheap for dragging Mahama’s name through the mud and subjecting him to public ridicule.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, Mahama bought a house estimated at $450,000 dollars for Tracey Boakye because she blackmailed him, and threatened to release a video and audio she has of him.



In a vile tirade, Agyapong alleged that Tracey Boakye is a “cheap girl”, who blackmails men she sleeps with for money.

These allegations did not go down well with the Kumawood actress, who then took to her social media page to respond and vehemently condemn the MP. The very visibly angry actress told Kennedy Agyapong to leave her alone as she has not blackmailed anybody including John Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC.



“I make good use of all my relationships, there is no way I will allow anyone to have sex with me free. What has John Dramani Mahama done to me for me to blackmail him? Why don’t you allow him to have his peace of mind for his campaign? Don’t sit on your TV and say things you don’t know because you are Kennedy Agyapong; you don’t feed me. Leave me alone!”





