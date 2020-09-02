Tabloid News

Kennedy Agyapong narrates how he nearly died from broken heart

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Ghanaian politician and business tycoon, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has narrated how broken heart nearly forced him to end his life.

According to the NPP lead-member and financer, he nearly committed suicide in 1992 after his girlfriend broke up with him.



According to Kennedy, he went bankrupt after spending all his money on NPP prior to the ’92 presidential elections.



The member of parliament for Assin Central constituency further disclosed that he was left with only one car which he turned into a taxi in the U.S. after spending his entire savings of $300,000 on the campaign.

Kennedy Agyapong additionally revealed that he was extremely pained after the break-up because the girlfriend who is a Ga, was very beautiful back then.



And he used to dash her expensive gifts, huge sums of money and sent her on expensive vacations before going broke.

