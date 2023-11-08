Kennedy Agyapong's 'showbiz' daughter speaks on his performance in NPP primaries

Amanda Agyapong is a daughter of Kennedy Agyapong

Amanda Agyapong, a daughter of Assin Central Member of Parliament and losing aspirant in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has described her father as an embodiment of the can-do spirit.

According to Amanda who produces 'Cedi Life' reality show on YouTube, her father despite losing the NPP primaries, through his aspiration and story as a successful politician and businessman, has proven himself as an inspiration worth emulating.



"This man grew up in a village in Ghana with quite literally nothing; had no electricity going, and didn’t have his first pair of shoes until I think the age of 16.



"Was having to sell gum, razor, to help put himself through school, to help put his siblings through school, to help his parents out. Ended up coming to America, becoming a taxi cab driver, was a gas station attendant, and working at a bakery. All at the same time put himself through school. Was also at one point a dishwasher and a chef,” she stated.



Amanda stated that she feels prouder of her father for his attempt at being flagbearer for the NPP.



“From media company, refrigeration, real estate; now has over seven thousand employees. He’s been a Member of Parliament for over 20 years. The second longest-running member of parliament in Ghanaian history and then stood up to also run to be the candidate for his party. Awe-inspiring.



"I’ve never been more proud or inspired in my life by this man, Kennedy Ohene Akompreko Agyapong,” he said in a video shared via social media.

Kennedy Agyapong came second in the November 4, 2023, NPP flagbearer contest placing behind Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with over 30% of delegates vote.



Dr Bawumia won the contest by securing some 61.47% of the votes.



