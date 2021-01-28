Kentac drops new single ‘No Tomorrow’

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste, songwriter and composer, Kenneth Asante, known on the world music scene as Kentac, who announced his presence in the world music scene over a decade ago, has released his first single for the year titled 'No Tomorrow'.

The Afrobeat artiste is looking forward to breaking into the Ghanaian music scene with his 'No Tomorrow' single followed by other hit singles in the coming months.



With his unique single style, Kentac is expected to cause a lot of stir in the Ghanaian music scene.



The single is said to be quite different from anything that Kentac has released in a while and is sure to take over playlists on radio very soon.



On 'No Tomorrow', Kentac sings soulfully about the chaotic and challenging times we as humanity find ourselves; the endless wars, genocide, the hatred and racism that had sparked demonstrations and riots across the globe.

In an interview with Kentac, he tells us his motivation for the song is to share light and reason on the need for us as a people to have a life filled with harmony amongst ourselves, for humanity to unite and make the world a better place else our Tomorrow will be void, hence the title for the song No Tomorrow.



'No Tomorrow' is available on all major digital music stores including YouTube, is digitally distributed worldwide by Apprise Music.



Visuals of the song capture colourful scenery and the normal life of the African family with insertions of archive footage of war scenes, making it a bittersweet scoop of visuals, but the idea is to show the contrasting images so people see the beauty of our daily lives and the pain of pandemics and wars when it hits a nation, therefore the need to choose peace and harmony.

