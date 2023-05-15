Kesse reveals why he went off the radar after becoming a gospel musician

Ghanaian musician, Kesse

Ghanaian musician, Michael Kesse Frimpong, popularly known as Kesse, has opened up about why he went off the radar for a long time after a few years in the music industry.

In an interview with Abrantepa on E-Forum, he shared his experience and the valuable lesson he learned during his time away by drawing a parallel between his experience and a story about eagles.



He said, "There is a great story about eagles. When they fly, their feather falls off and they do not feel strong anymore, so they go into hiding in the wilderness and grow their claws and feathers back."



Kesse went on to explain that his time away was not wasted since he used it to learn, focus, and train himself so that he could bounce back stronger.



"When they come out, that's when the Bible says those that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength and mount up high like an eagle. So I had to go back, really learn, focus, train myself, and then bounce back again," the singer and songwriter shared.



Kesse rose to fame after winning the fourth season of TV3's Mentor. He participated in Season 2 of Project Fame West Africa and finished first runner-up to Chidinma.

Kesse released his debut studio album The Prodigy in 2012 and did a number of collaborations with some accomplished musicians, including Okyeame Kwame and Sarkodie.



He later quit secular music for gospel and is now back with a single Amazing Love and prefers to be referred to as Mike Kesse.











ADA/BB