Kevin Hart in wheelchair after tearing abdomen during foot race

Kevin Hart said he suffered injuries after racing former NFL star Stevan Ridley

It appears Kevin Hart bit off more than he could chew as the comedian took to Instagram to reveal he’s now wheelchair-bound after suffering injuries during a foot race with former NFL running back Stevan Ridley.

Hart, 44, said he and the 34-year-old had decided to settle an argument over who would come up tops in a race by running a 40-yard dash.



But it turned out old age was actually catching up with the Central Intelligence actor as he ended up sustaining injuries from the race. “We get out there, we go run the 40-yard dash,” the 44-year-old said in the Wednesday post. “40-yard dash. Guys, I blew all my s–t. Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors. I don’t even know what that is, but I tore them. I tore those too. I can’t walk. Sit my ass down. This is 44.”



Hart’s colleagues in the entertainment industry commented on his post, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson jokingly wishing him well. “In [sic] tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match.



True story,” The Scorpion King actor told Hart. “You’ll be fine. You’ll grow a 3rd ball but you’ll be fine. Heal up.”



“Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!!” Will Smith also wrote. Fellow comedian Steve Harvey also wrote, “Welp if it will make you feel better at 66 I don’t even have abs or adductors, just use your stomach. heal up, Nephew.”

But Hart going up against Ridley was probably not a good idea from the onset as it was likely he would have lost the race.



Per CBS Sports, the 34-year-old in 2012 scored 12 touchdowns and also rushed for 1,263 yards.



During his NFL career, Ridley had stints with teams including the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers. He also won Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots.



