Key takeaways from the official statement on Dr Grace Boadu's death

Dr Grace Boadu passed away on January 29

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gracegift Herbal Clinic and Laboratory Services, Dr. Grace Boadu, who had a good relationship with some major showbiz personalities, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024.

She was 46 years old.



Dr. Grace Boadu was a renowned herbalist, nurse, and philanthropist. She was also a recipient of an honorary doctorate degree from the City University, Cambodia, for her leadership and contribution to the herbal medicine industry.



The popular herbalist’s death shocked many especially as speculations surrounding her death started making rounds.



The news of her death has been confirmed by a statement released and signed by the Deputy CEO of the herbal clinic, Mr. Emmanuel Boadu.



Here are some major takeaways from the official statement.

• Dr. Grace Boadu, died on Monday, January 29, 2024, at her residence in Accra.



• Dr. Grace Boadu had just returned from a 2-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28th, before her death.



• The family and staff of Gracegift Herbal Clinic and Laboratory Services have asked the public to refrain from spreading rumors about her death and to join them in mourning.



• The burial and funeral arrangements for Dr. Grace Boadu will be announced later.



Dr. Grace Boadu's death has shocked and saddened many Ghanaians, especially her patients, colleagues, and admirers, many of whom have taken to social media to express their condolences and sympathies.





ID/BB



