Keziah Adu of 'Nsoromma' fame features Nacee on new song ‘Aban Denden‘

Official artwork for the project

Teenage sensation Keziah Adu is poised to make her mark in the music world with the release of her latest song, 'Aban Denden.'

This soulful gospel track, brought to you by Okodie Records, is a collaboration with the multi-award-winning producer and singer, Nacee.



This project marks a significant milestone for Keziah Adu, coming right after her impressive 4th place finish in the 4th season of Adom TV's Nsoromma music reality show.



The title of the song, 'Aban Denden,' is a Twi term that translates to "strong tower" or "protector." It serves as a powerful reminder for believers to stay resolute in their spiritual journey with God.

Keziah Adu, hailing from Mile 34 in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District, aspires to share her music far and wide, with the goal of making her mark not only in Ghana but also on the global stage.



'Aban Denden’ featuring Nacee is available on all streaming platforms.



