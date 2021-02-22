KiDi, Kelvyn Boy, others didn't respond to my call for features - Tutulapato

Former winner of TV3’s talented kidz show, Tutulapato in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show has opened up on his life after he was declared the winner of the talented kidz show.

The all grown up Tutulapato disclosed that he had to put music on hold and focus on his education but after completing his JHS education, he is now going all out to serve his fans and Ghanaians with good music.



According to 'Tutu’ he is coming up with an album which features some senior musicians, but this notwithstanding, he claims his effort of reaching some musicians such as Adina, Kofi Kinaata, KiDi, Fameye and others for features have proven futile as they have all failed to respond to his call.