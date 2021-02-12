KiDi covers this week’s Muse Fresh

Musician KiDi

Ghanaian singer KiDi is the cover for TunesXmuse’s Muse Fresh Playlist for the week.

KiDi released a new single titled featuring Kuami Eugene and Patoranking titled ‘Spiritual’.



The new single comes after joining forces with MadeInNY and Empire as he looks to push his brand onto the international music scene.



Spiritual was produced by KiDi and Richie Mensah.

Muse Fresh is a playlist exclusive on Apple Music and Boomplay dedicated to new music from different genres. The playlist is updated every Monday.



Stream on Apple Music