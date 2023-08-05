KiDi explains why celebrities avoid taking defamation cases to court

Ghanaian singer, KiDi

Ghanaian sensation, KiDi has explained why many artists and popular personalities hardly take on cases of defamation to court.

Speaking on the Entertainment review show on Metro TV, the ‘Sugar Daddy’ hitmaker stated that the stress of suing people and the whole judicial process puts off artistes and industry personalities from taking defamers to court.



“We live in a country where, to be honest, if we say we are being honest, a lot of our systems are quite strenuous. Okay, somebody has done something to you, want to take it to court, you come out of the court even more stressed than you went in. And considering the circumstance of what I was also going through at that time, coming to add this legal issue was going to be stressful.



“But like you said, I contemplated the idea of taking them on because for how long are these people going to get away with publishing some of these things that are false? But I leave it to God. Yeah, I mean, it was tough for everybody.”



His comments come on the back of the controversy surrounding his hiatus from the public eye and rumours surrounding his health.



Earlier in March, news broke that Kidi had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized after his North American tour was cancelled based on health reasons. His manager, Richie Mensah, came out to debunk the rumours and said the musician was healthy and well. Kidi himself later came out to show that he was healthy and well.



Speaking of the experience, the 29-year-old revealed that he had to take a break from the stress of showbiz and the performance which explains his hiatus.

“In that moment, I don't think anybody will even figure out what to the right thing to even do because there's so much happening. Like from left, right, everybody's pulling phone calls. It was just so much happening.



“I had to make all of that simmer down, digest everything going on before coming out…. there were other things that I was trying to figure out and deal with. That is why I had to cancel my tour because I wasn't myself 100%. There was so much going on. Like I said, I don't want to go into detail… But yeah. Just know that I'm glad to be back. I'm happy.”



Speaking on why he took too long to quell the rumours circulating about him, he stated that he wanted to be ready first before coming back into the limelight.



“I wanted to take a little break because there were a few things happening. So once that was resolved, I was ready to come out because if I had to come out because of that and I would have come out a day that thing came out, I was like, I don't have to until I'm ready to.”



