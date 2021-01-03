KiDi named in BBC’s ten African music stars to look out for in 2021 list

Musician KiDi

Ghana’s award-winning singer Dennis Nana Dwamena known by the stage name KiDi has made himself and Ghana proud by making BBC’s enviable African music stars list.

The "Say Cheese" man was named among the top 10 African music stars to look out for in 2021 alongside some heavyweights on the continent.



UK’s British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) made a list of the musicians from the African continent who would make a huge mark in 2021 and KiDi made the cut.



The BBC is quoted as saying: “KiDi, part of a new generation of Ghanaian artists, had his breakthrough moment when his recording Sugar won album of the year at the 2020 Ghana music awards."



The singer’s youthful Afrobeats and Highlife sound make his music accessible to people beyond Ghana’s borders.

In 2020, KiDi’s song Say Cheese, from his Blue EP, gained the musician international prominence after American singer Teddy Riley collaborated with him on the remix.



The 27-year-old has also collaborated with other West African artists, including Davido and Mr. Eazi.”



KiDi also took to Instagram to share the BBC article together with the caption: “Honored to be part of @bbc’s top 10 artistes to look out for in 2021…



