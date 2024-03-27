KiDi narrates how he reacted to news of Kuami Eugene's accident

Kuami Eugene and KiDi

On March 18, news broke that popular musician Kuami Eugene had been involved in a ghastly motor accident in Accra.

The artiste sustained injuries, but the public was reassured by his management that he was fine.



Additionally, KiDi announced that he had contacted people from Kuami Eugene’s team and further assured the public that his label mate was okay.



In a live studio discussion on Hitz FM on March 26, KiDi opened up about how he reacted to the news that Eugene had been involved in an accident.



KiDi stated that he was unmoved by initial reports of the accident as he was sceptical of news from social media.



"These days, anything I hear from anywhere, I doubt. I doubt it until I see proof. Because right now, in the age of the internet, everybody gets up and tweets anything. So I believe it’s not true until I see proof," he said.



KiDi confirmed that after reaching out to his inner circle, the news was confirmed to him.

He reassured fans that Kuami Eugene was fine and recovering in the hospital.



“So as it happened, obviously I called the people in the inner circle. And I was told that this happened, and he's fine… everybody should know that he's fine. He's fine,” he said.



ID/BB



