KiDi opens up about mental health struggles

Ghanaian music sensation, KiDi, has opened up about his decision to take a hiatus from the music industry.

The “Say Cheese” hitmaker highlighted the importance of taking a step back and returning stronger, especially when pursuing a long-term career.



In an interview with the BBC aired on October 10, KiDi disclosed the toll that the industry had on his physical well-being, emphasizing the significance of rest in any career that requires strength and physicality.



He further delved into the mental challenges of the industry, including missing his family and dealing with behind-the-scenes pressures. KiDi highlighted the importance of a strong support system to navigate these challenges, as these pressures are a constant presence in the industry.



“Anything that requires strength and physicality definitely does take a toll when you do it for so long without resting, so there's that aspect and mentally; sometimes you miss your family when you're on the road. You miss being home and all that. Sometimes the general pressures and all the behind-the-scenes stuff take a toll on your mind as well," he stated.



Talking about how he coped with the pressures in his career, KiDi noted that he had changed his perspective on how he views things. The artist acknowledged the power of his mindset in shaping his experiences, noting that having a positive outlook even in challenging situations is crucial to one’s survival.

“A lot of things have changed for me, including how I view things generally. One thing I've also learned in this time is that everything is controlled by my mind, how I see it and my perspective,” he said.



Finally, he touched on the importance of taking time for oneself, even in a fast-paced creative career. KiDi encouraged fellow creatives to allow themselves "lazy days" and rest to recharge, emphasizing the significance of a healthy mind for a healthy lifestyle.



“As creatives, it's very important that we owe ourselves a lazy day. A lot of us creatives cannot afford to have a lazy day because one lazy day and you start feeling like you are not doing enough and the world is moving ahead of you, but sometimes it's okay to recharge; just lay in bed doing nothing," he said.



He also opened up about the pain of postponing his first North American tour, stating that he recognised the necessity of the decision and how it was important to take a break to give his best every time.



“It was a very painful decision because I was looking forward to my very first North American tour, but I told myself that if at any point in time, I cannot give 150% of myself and I’m giving less than that, then I need to take some time to get in my best shape. It was difficult, but it was necessary,” he disclosed.

