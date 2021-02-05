KiDi recruits Kuami Eugene and Patoranking on a new banger titled 'Spiritual'

The song was produced by KiDi and Richie Mensah CEO of Lynx Entertainment

Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi, is beginning 2021 just like he started 2020 with a new banger he has titled “Spiritual.”

The song features co-signee and reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year Kuami Eugene and Nigeria’s finest Paoranking.



The song titled ‘Spiritual’ was produced by KiDi and Richie Mensah CEO of Lynx Entertainment, and the video was directed by Rex.



The theme of the song is Love…where the word “spiritual’ is used to capture the feeling and connection a man has for a woman he loves.



KiDi as we know allowed his soothing voice to do the magic while Kuami Euegene did justice to the melody. Patoranking came with a touch of dancehall which really gives the ‘Spiritual’ song a touch of gold.

The video which was released just about 7 hours ago has clocked over 50k views.



KiDi recently 'clocked' a deal with MadeInENY and Empire to market his works across the globe.



Watch a video of Kidi's new song below



