KiDi reveals profound self-reflection during hiatus, says 'I'm a different person now'

Ghanaian musician KiDi has recently opened up about the significant changes he has experienced in his life since he took a break from his music in March earlier this year.

During a candid conversation with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, KiDi opened up about the valuable moments of introspection he experienced during his break from music.



The focal point of his introspection was around his approach to handling trolls and false information spread on the internet.



KiDi revealed that his time away from the spotlight has led to a profound shift in his mindset. He stated that he has evolved as a person and is no longer the same individual he was back in February. This period of reflection has granted him a better understanding of certain aspects of life.



One significant change KiDi mentioned is his new perspective on handling social media trolls.



He emphasized that he now realizes the negativity directed towards him online often stems from the frustrations and unhappiness of the individuals behind those hurtful comments. Consequently, he no longer takes these trolls seriously, understanding that their actions are not a reflection of his worth.



“There has been a lot of shift in my mind. I am not the same person I was in February. Now I have reached a place where I understand certain things in life,” said KiDi.

“I now know that when people come on social media and say the things they say, it’s not really about me. Some of them are unhappy in life. If you are unhappy, you take that out on anything and everything."



Earlier this year, KiDi made a difficult decision to cancel his planned tour in the United States, which was expected to cover around ten cities, due to health concerns. Instead, he chose to prioritize his well-being and took a break from social media as well. There were false rumors circulating that he had suffered a stroke, which he promptly refuted on his social media platforms.



Now, KiDi asserts that he has fully returned from his break and is eager to resume doing what he loves most - making music. To mark his comeback, he has released a brand new single titled 'Likor,' featuring the talented reggae dancehall artist Stonebwoy.



The singer's journey of self-discovery and prioritizing his health has allowed him to grow as an individual and artist. With a renewed sense of purpose and resilience, KiDi is all set to continue his musical journey with the passion and dedication that his fans know him for.



