KiDi reveals the weirdest thing he has heard about himself

Ghanaian musician, Dennis Nana Dwamena, well known as KiDi, has revealed the weirdest thing he has heard about himself.

Speaking in an interview with Giovani Caleb on TV3 which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, the Lynx Entertainment artiste opened up on how a lady claimed on Instagram that he had impregnated her.



The ‘Odo’ singer stated that he laughed about the issue the first time that someone sent him the post.



However, he received extra posts from different people concerning this same issue.



He explained that this Instagram lady did a video and lied about him being responsible for her pregnancy.



KiDi said this lady fabricated WhatsApp chats and took screenshots where he was begging her not to tell people about it and he will take care of the child.

Following this, the popular musician realized it was getting serious.



According to him, this happened about two weeks ago.



Watch how KiDi narrated the issue below:



