KiDi's favourite Ghanaian albums of all time

Kidi Vgma Win Musician, KiDi

Wed, 19 Oct 2022

The reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi has named 5 Ghanaian musicians who, according to him, hold the record of producing the best albums with songs that he considers timeless.

The likes of Highlife musicians Ofori Amponsah and Akwaboah, rappers Sarkodie and EL and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy made it to his cut.

KiDi's October 18 tweet that has generated tons of reactions read: "My top 5 Ghanaian Albums/projects of all time Ofori Amponsah - Otoolege Akwaboah - Matters of the Heart Sarkodie - Mary Stonebwoy - EOM EL - Bar 1 What are yours?"

In barely 24 hours, the singer's tweet has been reshared more than 986 times with music lovers sharing their top five records by their greatest musicians.

According to fans of the Lynx Entertainment signee, his 2020 Blue EP is one of the best projects in the history of modern-day tunes. It made it to the top 5 list of greatest albums.

