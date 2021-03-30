KiDi set to release 'The Golden Boy' album

Singer KiDi

Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi is set to release his second major album titled "The Golden Boy" album coming June.

Denis Nana Dwamena as known in real life made the announcement on his official social media handles.



The Multiple award-winning artiste since signing up to Lynx Entertainment has released one album and an EP and singles.



KiDi emerged as the artiste of the year in the just organized 3Music Awards 2021.



KiDi in a tweet wrote: "THE GOLDEN BOY ALBUM...COMING THIS JUNE."

See the post below:



