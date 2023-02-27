KiDi shares the shocking age at which he got his first kiss

Ghanaian musician, KiDi

Award-winning hiplife artiste KiDi recently shared some personal details about his childhood on how he got his first kiss.

The musician in a myjoyonline.com report revealed that he had his first real kiss at the age of seven while playing the childhood game "Maame ne Paapa" (Mum and Dad).



Speaking to Doreen Avio, KiDi said, "I think it was accidental. Yes, there's an accidental kiss. You guys know what I'm talking about, don't you? It was accidental because it was one of those games. It was obviously 'Maama ne Paapa.' I think I was seven."



The musician also spoke about his troubled childhood, which got him into trouble at school and at home.



He revealed that his father, who had had enough of his defiant behaviour, once ordered him to be stripped naked and sent out of the house.



"My dad called my big sister. He was like, 'strip him naked; everything.' No supporter, nothing, and then, when you're done, put on his church shoes. So picture this: a young kid, naked, wearing only church shoes," KiDi said.

He added, "My dad said, 'since you want to act all grown up, leave my house and go and live in your own house.' I'm still naked and wearing my church shoes. I started crying and walking out, and he called me back, and things have never been the same, so I feel like that punishment stuck with me more than any beating I have ever received."



KiDi also threw some light on the tattoos on his body and the significant meanings that are very dear to his heart.



He disclosed that some of the tattoos represent his faith, his mother, and his son's birthday, as well as one that helps him deal with anxiety.



ADA/BB