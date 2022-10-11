KiDi speaks on obstructed UCC performance

KiDi

Singer KiDi has offered an apology to fans for failure to perform at the University of Cape Coast’s (UCC) SRC Week activities as advertised.

Via an Instagram Stories update the ‘Champagne’ hitmaker revealed even though he was eager to entertain fans, he could not due to a technical problem.



“Sorry UCC,” KiDi said.



“I really wanted to give you guys a show [but] I couldn’t do that with a dysfunctional sound system,” he noted.



The multiple award-winning singer and record producer had apparently “waited for 3 hours for the problem to be solved” but to no avail.



“Thank you for the love still,” he concluded.



On Saturday, KiDi came on stage as part of the UCC’s SRC Week celebrations at Casford Field.

While the cheering fans waited for KiDi to sing, the microphone malfunctioned.



Per a video circulating on Twitter, he could be seen testing the microphone several times with no luck except for echoes and disturbing feedback.



He eventually walked off stage, much to the disappointment of fans.



Social media reacted by criticising the school for a poor sound system.



Meanwhile, KiDi’s latest project is an extended play (EP) which has 4 songs on it and is called ‘4Play’.