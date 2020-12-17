Kidi gets featured in BBC’s this is Africa 'In The Bag'

Ghanaian musician, Kidi

Ghanaian Music Star and Lynx Signee, Kidi has been featured in the latest episode of BBC’s This Is Africa “In The Bag”.

“In The Bag” is an initiative by BBC to get into the lives of artistes and discover the things they have in their bag. “In The Bag” has featured artistes such as Teni, Mr Eazi, Joeboy, and Victoria Kimani.



In the interview, Kidi lists the number of items that can be found in his bag.



The first item on the list is his Ghana National Service certificate.



“I know you’re wondering why I have this in my bag. This here is a reminder of what I do not want to do in my life. Nine to five, I thought this would always remind me if I was, getting lazy, getting discouraged. This thing reminds me that this is not what I want,” he said in an interview.



The second item in Kidi’s bag is a picture of his son.

“His name is Zane, I keep this picture every time to remind me that you know there’s somebody out there who’s actually looking up to me, I need to work hard for. He inspires me to do more. Zane is a reminder that every time I’m in the studio making music, there’s somebody there I need to leave a legacy for,” Kidi added.



The third item on the list is Kidi’s face mask. He said, “Apart from the safety measures of course, that we need to wear our face mask wherever we go. This here is a reminder that life is what happens when you’re busy making plans.”



The Fourth item is a necklace, he said, “Now this, was given to me as a gift by my friend. She died shortly after she gave me this gift. So I always wear it to remember her, to remind myself. May her soul rest in peace. I don’t wear jewellery a lot but I wear this almost every time because its a token of remembrance.”



The final item in the bag is “A Picture of His Mom.”





From his Ghana National Certificate to a photo of his 'superhero' mum. KiDi, one of Ghana's newest sensations, is in the hot seat this week going through his bag, selecting items that have meaning to him. pic.twitter.com/77Te3SoJ0D — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) December 16, 2020