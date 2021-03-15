Kidi laments attacks on Ghanaian artistes following Burna and Wizkid’s Grammy win

Musician KiDi

Lynx Entertainment signed artiste Nana Dennis Dwamena who is known in showbiz as KiDi, has lamented the bashing Ghanaian musicians have received following the success of two Nigerian musicians; Wizkid and Burna Boy at the Grammys.

Social media has been rife with attacks on Ghana’s music industry and some top artistes for their inability to win awards globally, specifically the Grammys.



This came at the back of Wizkid and Burna Boy, both Nigerians, picking awards at the 63rd annual Grammy awards.



KiDi is clearly not happy with the free for all fight on Ghana Twitter following the awards ceremony.

According to KiDi, the people who are supposed to be supporting them are the same people attacking them. He wondered why Ghanaians can’t celebrate their Nigerian counterparts without trashing their own acts.



“Since last night the negativity I’ve seen on here is mind boggling. Same people supposed to be supporting and pushing us? Damn, we can’t be happy for one man without trashing the next man?”



