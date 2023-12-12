Kidi laments sale of bad fuel at pumps

Musician, Kidi

Ghanaian music sensation, Kidi has added his voice to the ongoing concerns surrounding the sale of bad fuel in the country and its effects on the cars of consumers.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kidi bemoaned the rate at which engines and other car parts were getting damaged due to bad fuel being sold at the pumps. He inquired the cause of the phenomenon.



“This bad fuel ruining engines and plugs is becoming a serious pandemic. Something needs to be done ASAP. Why are you selling people bad fuel ????? What is the reason?” he said.



Background



Recall that in November, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) noted an increasing number of complaints from car owners, particularly those using gasoline, regarding issues with fuel quality.



Users reported problems such as delayed acceleration, gear changes, and misfiring of plugs, leading to poor engine performance. Preliminary findings suggested a potential high manganese content in the fuel.

In December, vehicle users on the X platform continued to express concerns about the damaging effects of high manganese content in fuel sold at pumps in Ghana.



Users shared evidence of damaged spark plugs and called for stringent measures and identification of oil marketing companies selling fuel with high manganese levels. The Consul of Italy to Ghana reported similar issues with his brand new car.



COPEC maintained its threat of legal action against the National Petroleum Authority if the matter is not promptly addressed, emphasizing the need to uphold petroleum product standards.



View the post below





This bad fuel ruining engines and plugs is becoming a serious pandemic. Something needs to be done ASAP . Why are you selling people bad fuel ????? What is the reason — Lord KiDi (@KiDiMusic) December 12, 2023

ID/ADG



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.