Kids In Tourism paraphernalia launched

Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi

Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi has launched the official paraphernalia for the Kits In Tourism (KIT) Ghana club, in Accra.

The paraphernalia includes the Kids Tourism Magazine, the Kids Tourism News and the official Kids Tourism “T” shirts.



She said the KIT Ghana club is an educative and entertaining tourism club, established in schools across Ghana and in some African countries to introduce children tourism values.



"The KIT Ghana club does not only expose the younger generation to nature but also helps them to understand the basic fundamentals of wildlife, teach them about how to protect the environment towards sustainable tourism development of natural resources for the present and future generations," she said.



The Minister added, it is important for children to be educated about Ghana’s culture, tourism, cuisines, folklores and different lifestyles. "The kids are the future of our industry who will contribute to lives and livelihoods individually and collectively in support of the nation when taught about our tourism and culture," she stated.

Mr. Akwesi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), said entrenching the tenets of Ghana's cultural, traditional and historical heritage in kids is one of the most desirable aspects of the activities of KIT to help young ones know and appreciate unique tourist sites and attractions.



He said the club would help the kids, who were into tourism, become patriotic citizens and tourism ambassadors for the country.



"This will ultimately create a sense of patriotism in the kids as they tend to value the tourism wealth of Ghana."