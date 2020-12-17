Kids event Champ Play Day scheduled for December 19

The event comes off on December 19

Source: David Mawuli, Contributor

An all-fun day event for kids and families in general has been scheduled for December 19, 2020 as Christians all over the world prepare for Christmas.

The maiden edition being championed by Vitamilk is created and designed for the purposes of bringing together kids from the ages of 5-13 to have fun and indulge in exciting gaming activities as well as make new friends in the process.



Parents are not left out of the big day as it is an opportunity to relax from the stress of 2020 in general and the meticulous planning of the perfect Christmas activities which is as usual, expected to happen mostly in various homes.



The event is scheduled to take place at the West Hills Mall at exactly 10am.

Hosted by the ever beautiful and delightful Miss Judith Abena Yeller, popularly known in the Ghanaian entertainment circles as Juju, all kids present are sure to enjoy numerous stage and ground games such as: Charades, Scrabble, Water Slides, Bouncing Castles, Trampoline, Spin the Wheel, Tag of War, Sack Races, amongst other energising performances.



Winners of various competitions will be given prizes.

