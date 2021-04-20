Kiki Marley reveals the secret behind her name

Ghanaian recording artiste, Rejoice Amarachi Adjei a.k.a Kiki Marley

Ghanaian recording artiste, Rejoice Amarachi Adjei has revealed the spirituality as the reason behind her stage name Kiki Marley.

Asked whether she is in anyway related to reggae legend Bob Marley and his family, she said, “No, I’m not related to Bob Marley but through music I can say we are related spiritually”.



Kiki Marley grew up listening to a lot of songs from the reggae legend and this resulted in her music pursuit.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, she shared, “Before my boss Bullet signs any artiste, he studies the artiste for a while to know his or her dislikes before giving the artiste a brand name”.



She believes Bullet does this in order to find an appropriate name that will fit the personality and genre of the artiste.

“So after watching me, he realized I was one who listened to Bob Marley and Kiki Gyan, Ghanaian musician and Keyboardist of the Osibisa band a lot, so we decided to merge both names to make it mine and that was how my name Kiki Marley came about”.



She added that at some point she really wanted to learn how to play the Keyboard but never got the chance to do so.



The musician, is currently the latest addition to the Rufftown Records music family and she mentioned that it where she has always wanted to be.