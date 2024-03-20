Kikibee’s death: Girlfriend discharged by court 

The late Benett Agyekum Adomah alias Kikibee

Source: GNA

Mam Yandey Joof, who is standing trial over the death of Benett Agyekum Adomah alias Kikibee, has been discharged by the Madina District Court.

Joof, a hotelier and girlfriend of the deceased and owner of Kikibee Restaurant, was discharged by the court following the advice of the Office of the Attorney General.



Prosecution told the court that “the advice from the Attorney General is ready and we have been asked to discharge the accused person.”



Joof in a state of disbelief said “aww” and wiped her tears.



The court presided over by Susana Nyarkotey said in accordance with the advice from the Attorney General dated February 8, 2024, the accused is hereby discharged.

“They found no fault with you,” the Magistrate said.



Mam Yandey Joof, who is on GHC200,000 bail, wept uncontrollably as her relatives whisked her away into a waiting vehicle.



Joof was facing a charge of murder following the death of her boyfriend, Kikibee, the owner of Kikibee restaurant.



Kikibee is said to have behaved strangely in Joof’s apartment. She and a friend rushed him to the hospital, but he (Kikibee) allegedly died shortly.