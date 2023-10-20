Kikibees CEO’s wife weeps inconsolably at late husband’s one-week observation

The wife of the late Kikibees and Noir Lounge CEO, Mr. Bennet Adomah Agyekum, was captured in an inconsolable state during her husband’s one-week observation.

In an exclusive video from Daily View TV, the widow was spotted in the company of her family and some bodyguards who did their best to console her but to no avail.



At a point, she stood in front of her late husband’s portrait, burst out in tears and almost fell to the floor.



The one-week memorial service for the late Ben was held on Thursday, October 19, 2023, with close friends and family in attendance.



Meanwhile, the final funeral rites for the businessman, have been slated for 9th and 10th December 2023.



The family made this announcement during his one-week observation while also establishing that the funeral rites would take place at the forecourt of the East Legon Executive Clubhouse, Accra.

Police’s findings presented in court



Following the demise of the late Kikibees CEO, the police’s findings that were presented in court stated that although Ben was in his lover’s house the night he died, claims that she stabbed or shot him are untrue.



The reports contained that Ben, prior to visiting his girlfriend took in some substances and became hyperactive, a situation which resulted in an altercation upon reaching her residence.



The reports further disclosed that at some point, Ben’s girlfriend had to maneuver her way out of the scene, because he threatened to kill her.



The police said Ben was found on the floor with marks on his arms and blood oozing out of his nose, a development which seemed as though he slumped and fell.





Family rejects Police’ findings



Cecilia Adomah, the mother of Kikibees CEO, kicked against claims that her son either committed suicide or died from the influence of drugs.



The bereaved mother insists that her son is nothing like the bad image that is been painted by the police.



In an earlier interview with Bigscout media monitored by GhanaWeb, Mrs. Cecilia Adomah said her son is a successful, young, and responsible businessman who would have no reason whatsoever to commit suicide or put his life in jeopardy.

Ben’s younger brother also strongly believes that his brother was assassinated.



Osebo the Zaraman, Ben’s brother-in-law, also shares in the same narrative.



Kikibees CEO’s girlfriend arrested and provisionally charged with murder



Mam Yandey Joof, the alleged girlfriend of the late Bennet Agyekum-Adoma, owner of Kikibees Restaurant and Lounge, has been remanded into police custody by a District Court in Madina.



Her plea has been reserved by the court presided over by Justice Susana Nyakotey.

Muniru Kassim, the lawyer who represented the accused person (Mam Yandey Joof), said she had no hand in the death of the Kikibees CEO and that at the right time, the truth would prevail.







EB