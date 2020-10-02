Killbeatz teams up with Ofori Amponsah, King Promise for maiden EP

Official artwork for the EP

Source: Nii Atakora, Contributor

Spearheaded by the CEO of Legacy Life Entertainment, Killbeatz has teamed up with King Promise and Ofori Amponsah for his maiden EP, Love and Happiness.

The 4-track masterpiece is pitched to be a trail-blazing catalogue of unique sounds from the old school merged with the trending spice of the new school.



Hence, it features new lords such as DarkoVibes and Joey B on track 4 – No More and the 2019 VGMA Artiste of the Decade, Sarkodie on track 2 – Sweetie Jorley.



The trio, Killbeatz, King Promise and Ofori Amponsah aka Mr. All4Real hold the fort throughout track 1 – Odo Nti, the first single released off the EP and track 3 – Pretty Little Girl.

It encapsulates all that a lover of Afrobeats, Highlife and good Ghanaian music would die for. It’s simply an overload of some music goodness that is too weighty for just 4 songs to carry.



Stream EP here:

